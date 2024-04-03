A classic weekend of golf

Peter Kirwan has again played the bridesmaid at a Cowra Easter Classic.
Kirwan finished runner up to Gold Creek golfer Paul Bright.
Bright finished with a two round total of 139 off the stick in Saturday and Sunday's A grade scratch event with Kirwan finishing with a scratch score of 150.
In B Grade Adam Rogers recorded an eight shot win over Caley Mok.
Cowra's Ben Houghton and David Gouge fought out the C Grade title with Houghton returning 181 of the stick over the two rounds, four clear of Gouge.
In the ladies, Cath Coates of Pacific Dunes finished with an impressive 159 scratch score giving her a very comfortable win over Young's Liz Harding who finished with 182.
Cowra's Cheryl McKeown was the nett winner from another Cowra golfer, Sue Smith.
In the men's nett competition the winners were Cowra's Han Kang in A grade with 139 from Jayden Bright, on a countback, with 141.
Cowra golfers fought out the B and C grade titles with Warwick Spence prevailing in B grade one shot clear of Emerson Baratto.
A nett score of 143 saw Cowra veteran Jeff Marks take out C grade from Geoff Day who was five shots adrift in second place.
Sunday's one day results saw the scratch awards go to Matt Wonson (A), Chris Baratto (B) and Craige Oliver (C).
The nett winners were Daniel Swirski of WIndsor ( A), Scott Bennett of Bathurst ( B) and Sonny Eastwood (C).
The ladies scratch went to Tarina Foote and the nett to Trish Moerkerken.
Saturday's scratch went to Catherine Coates and nett to Sue Smith.
The men's scratch winners were Paul Bright (A), Joshua Weston (B) and Ben Houghton (C).
The men's nett went to Glen Crocker (A), Adam Rogers (B) and Anthony Graham (C).
Friday's 4BBB stableford was taken out by Todd Fisher and Aaron Garrey with Matthew McKnight and Scott Nolan taking out the 4BBB scratch. Trish Moekerken and Cookie Dolbel were the ladies winners while David Thomas was the individual stableford winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.