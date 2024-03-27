Sponsors teeing up

Perennial local favourite Peter Kirwan will enjoy the absence of multiple Cowra Easter Classic winners Paul Fairall and Michael Williams from the field for this year's Lachlan Fertilizers Easter Classic.
As of Tuesday the field for this year's event stood at 142 with entries still being taken today, Thursday, April 28 for the three day event which starts Friday with a four ball pairs stableford event.
Saturday and Sunday is a handicap and scratch event.
Cowra Golf Club professional Tom Perfect was pleased to announce this week Lachlan Fertilizers had upgraded their status as a major sponsor in 2024.
Cowra Truck Wreckers have also come on board as a sponsor and are joined by Telescope Tyres, Club Cowra, Chris Parkes and Dean Coughlan in providing around $4000 worth of trophies for the event which is now in its 46th year.
Prizes for the Classic are shared around with players, except for Friday's two-ball, able to take home a maximum of two prizes.
"You can only win one major trophy or one daily event," Perfect explained.
The local favourite again will be Kirwan who came close to taking out the event in 2021 only to be beaten by Fairall who chipped in on the first play-off hole after the two finished level after 26 holes.
Open to men, women and juniors the entries to date are made up of 40 per cent locals with the remainder from throughout the state including Sydney, Kiama, Windsor, Richmond, Bathurst, the south coast and the ACT.
"It probably is our biggest event, numbers wise," Perfect said.
"Peter Kirwan is always the local favourite. Paul Fairall who has won it three times, I don't think he is coming this year.
"Michael Williams won it in 2022 and 2023 and he hasn't entered yet either, which has really opened up the event," Perfect said.
