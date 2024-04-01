Can a local shearer help out "Woody"?

He might not be in the same class as Chris the Merino sheep who made international headlines after being found wandering and barely visible under a world-record 41kg fleece near Canberra but "Woody" is definitely in need of shearing.
Chris was found in the ACT in 2015 and had mobility problems.
"Woody" has made a public road near Woodstock his home.
He can still move around but one resident who has been providing him with water for the past month says he prefers to stay in a relatively small area.
"When I first went to him he was laying down but after guzzling down some water he has improved," the local said.
"Woody" is in dire need of shearing and concerned residents are hoping a local farmer will complete the task.
"Perhaps a bit of publicity will spur on a local grazier to catch the hairy monster and put it through the shearing shed with their flock," one Woodstock resident told the Cowra Guardian.
The resident said they had contacted the RSPCA and got a call saying the RSPCA would take a look at "Woody" but they had heard nothing further.
"Woody" does have an ear tag.
Any grazier willing to help out can contact the Cowra Guardian for his last known location.
The fleece of an Australian sheep usually weighs about 5kg. "Woody" fleece currently appears much heavier.
The Cowra Guardian contacted the RSPCA for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.