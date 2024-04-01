Cowra Guardian
Can a local shearer help out "Woody"?

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 6 2024 - 2:56pm, first published April 1 2024 - 3:12pm
Woodstock's woolly sheep

He might not be in the same class as Chris the Merino sheep who made international headlines after being found wandering and barely visible under a world-record 41kg fleece near Canberra but "Woody" is definitely in need of shearing.

Local News

