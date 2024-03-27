Extra height and speed for Blues defence

The first bounce in defence of their 2023 title for the Cowra Blues will take place at Geoff Day Oval on April 27 with the side containing a number of new faces that will add height and speed to the side.
Under new coaches Blair Holgate and Justin Kelly the Blues men's side will take on the Parkes Panthers.
While the Blues go into the season without last year's best and fairest Laing Whinfield and Bailey Taylor who was runner up in the award co-coach Blair Holgate thinks his side has picked up a few handy replacements.
"We've picked up a six foot eight ruckman in John Terry and a few other talls," Holgate said.
"He's going to be very handy he can mark and is very good on the boot
"He's gong to give us a lot of options with Justin Kelly going down to full forward."
Another of the club's new editions Jock Heinrich comes to the side with experience in Victoria.
Other new faces include Jason Masclet who played for the Bathurst Bushrangers and in Broken Hill, Brenden Roe and Karl Thompson.
Along with the new faces the club is welcoming back plenty of experience including Holgate and co-coach Justin Kelly alongside Frank Bright, Chris Day, Jack Stott, Paul Basham and the Harmer boys.
"We've lost two or three but we've picked up some really good players who are going to cover," Holgate said.
"We've got height all over the park and a lot of speed too.
"Our wingers are 6'2. We've got a massive wall," he said.
Cowra Blues women's co-coach Jack Stott is welcoming the two stars of the side Sarah Day and Carla Hill back to the team and says the side's new players are quickly bonding into the team.
"We might have a good team," Stott said.
"They've bonded as a group. Having Sarah Day and Carla Hill back, they're going to be big benefits for us.
"The new ladies, there is no one that has necessarily played AFL before but they've all got the skills that are working for us," Stott said.
Before the season start the Blues men's and women's sides will play a pre-season game at Geoff Day Oval against a Queanbeyan side for the Michael Craigie Memorial on April 6.
The full draw for the Blues men's side is:
May 4 vs Dubbo Demons at home.
May 11 vs Bathurst Bushies away.
May 18 vs Orange Tigers at home.
May 25 vs Bathurst Giants away.
June 1 vs Dubbo Demons away.
June 8 King's birthday bye.
June 15 vs Parkes Panthers away.
June 22 vs Bathurst Bushies at home.
June 29 vs Bathurst Giants at home.
July 6 rep weekend bye.
July 13 vs Orange Tigers away.
July 20 vs Bathurst Bushies at home.
July 27 vs Bathurst Giants at home.
August 3 vs Parkes Panthers at home.
August 10 vs Dubbo Demons away.
August 17 vs Orange Tigers away.
August 24 Finals week 1.
August 31 Finals week 2.
September 7 - Grand final.
The full draw for the women's side is:
April 27 Bye.
May 4 vs Dubbo Demons at home.
May 11 vs Bathurst Bushies away.
May 18 vs Orange Tigers at home.
May 25 vs Bathurst Giants away
June 1 vs Dubbo Demons away.
June 8 King's birthday Bye.
June 15 Bye.
June 22 vs Bathurst Bushies at home.
June 29 vs Bathurst Giants at home.
July 6 Rep weekend bye.
July 13 vs Orange Tigers away.
July 20 vs Bathurst Bushies at home.
July 27 vs Bathurst Giants at home.
August 3 bye.
August 10 vs Dubbo Demons away.
August 17 vs Orange Tigers away.
August 24 Finals week 1.
August 31 Finals week 2.
September 7 Grand Final.
