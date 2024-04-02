Owner targets new tenants

The property consultant working for the owner of Cowra's former Target building says finding a tenant for the top floor of building will instantly revitalise the heart of the CBD.
"It will generate employment and services," property consultant Eddy Tauk told the Cowra Guardian.
During a visit to Cowra last week Mr Tauk also addressed the persistent rumour the building's former tenant, Target, and a possible new tenant, K-Mart, left the site because of problems with the building's upstairs floor.
The bottom floor of the site currently houses a Silly Solly's retail outlet.
Over the past 50 years the property has previously been home to Grace Bros, Myer, and Target.
"As soon as we have a business here, regardless of the business it will revive the heart of the CBD," Mr Tauk said.
"There is no problem at all (with the floor). Target left many places all over Australia, leaving (Cowra) was an administration decision," he said.
"We never had any issues about the floor," Mr Tauk said.
Mr Tauk believes the rumour surrounding the floor originated from a former local Target employee.
"In about 2009 Target made a million dollar refurbishment of the store. I don't think they suddenly discovered a problem with the floor. The floor has been fine for 50 years," he said.
Mr Tauk said he has an engineers report to show the site is fine for retail businesses and he has a letter from Cowra Council stating the site can be used "for commercial, retail purposes without the need for prior consent of council".
"Obviously you wouldn't put Caterpillar machinery here," he said.
Mr Tauk and the building's owner continue to speak to a range of retailers, businesses and agencies about the site which he said could be split to accommodate multiple businesses.
Their preference is that there would be no more than two tenants.
"There is demand in Cowra, this will bring a lot of people, bring staff to work and revive the area. As soon as we have a business here, regardless of the business it will revive the heart of the CBD," Mr Tauk said.
Mr Tauk said the property could be used as a showroom for clothes, an appliance store, furniture retailer, an educational centre, medical hub, government services and agencies, entertainment and amusements, childcare (subject to council approval), and many others.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity in a beautiful heritage building in the best position in the town with extra space and car parking," he said.
