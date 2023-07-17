Cowra Tourism making its presence felt

Cowra Tourism's team has been busy attending a number of expos working on the positive promotion of Cowra and surrounds focusing on traveling to Cowra in Winter, Spring, Summer or Autumn.
"Kurt Overzet, Cowra Tourism Manager and I, attended a Trade Travel Expo in Sydney over two days, this Expo targeted at the many Probus Tour groups with the aim of increasing tour group visitation," assistant manager Karen Beaumont said.
Cowra Tourism staff also recently attended the Illawarra Caravan, Camping & Lifestyle Expo, which was a huge success, with over 12,500 people attending over three days.
"It doesn't matter what we do, we make a presence wherever we go," Ms Beaumont said.
Cowra was showcased Cowra on a large scale over 60 square metres, with several local attractions and product vendors showing our coastal counterparts the best of our country's hospitality.
The crew will also be back at the Canberra Caravan, Camping and Lifestyle Expo in October with a 90-square-metre exhibit to highlight Cowra vineyards, local products, accommodation and events.
"Last year, in Canberra, we sold over $12,000 worth of wine and products," Ms Beaumont said.
Fast Ed from Better Homes and Gardens will use Cowra products and wines at the expo in his cooking demonstrations.
Behind the scenes, the team is working hard to highlight what the region has to offer.
"We are collaborating with other businesses, not just showcasing what's obvious, but what our locals are doing as well," marketing officer Stassi Austin said.
Damaged by floodwaters in November last year the Cowra Visitors' Centre has a new, fresh, vibrant decor and with the rebrand of its logos and uniforms Cowra Tourism is sure to stand out in any marketing and events that are taking place.
Though the improvements are not yet finished, various options are being considered including a new wine bar offering visitors and locals the option to taste Cowra's amazing local wines.
"We're back bigger, brighter, and better than ever," Ms Beaumont said.
