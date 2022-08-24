Kurt and his team are looking forward to expanding Cowra tourism and events

Kurt Overzet has been appointed as the manager of Cowra Tourism.
Mr Overzet has been acting manager since February after the resignation of previous manager, Glen Daley, and prior to that was in the Assistant Manager position since 2020, working his way up since joining the Cowra Tourism team five years ago.
Advertisement
The Manager position was advertised externally and Mr Overzet said he was thrilled when he learnt of his permanent appointment.
"The Board must feel that I have been doing a good job and it's sort of humbling to have been chosen over other strong candidates," he said.
He said he and the team are now looking forward to building a comprehensive program that will complement and expand on the iconic, stand-alone events already on the Cowra events and tourism calendar including Sakura Matsuri (Cowra's Cherry Blossom Festival), Cowra Wine Show and support events through Cowra Winterwanderlust, Cowra Christmas Festival, Cowra Festival of International Understanding and Annual Cowra Show whilst developing new events to dovetail in and support these existing celebrations.
He will head a team of three permanent staff including himself and seven casuals, all of whom work closely with local business partners and community groups to deliver enriching experiences for visitors and locals alike.
Mr Overzet moved to Woodstock from Campbelltown more than five years ago, his parents having previously relocated there. Prior to his arrival in the district he had been involved in entertainment and business management. His background in events and marketing have given him a solid base from which to grow and he is looking forward to the challenges offered promoting the Cowra region.
"Cowra has been very welcoming and such a change from the busy city life I knew before," he said.
"Tourism was a career that I hadn't considered before, but I have a real passion for it now."
Mr Ovezet is also putting his event management skills to good use to plan his wedding and honeymoon which are fast approaching in September. In his spare time he plays soccer, the guitar and enjoys listening to music.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.