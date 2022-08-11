Woman on order after threatening paramedic

A Canowindra woman who threated a paramedic was placed on a 18 month Community Corrections Order when she appeared to answer a stalk/intimidate charge in the Cowra Local Court on August 3.
Debbie Jackson, 30, of Waddell Street, Canowindra plead guilty to the charge.
Jackson, her solicitor said, was aware that there is an issue with safety with the threats she had made, but she had no intention of following through with them.
Police documents revealed Jackson is a regular drug user and chronic alcoholic who is a regular patient of NSW Ambulance having been seen by Canowindra based officers 11 times in 29 days leading up to March 3 this year.
"The victim has had regular interactions with the accused over the past three and a half years in his role as a paramedic," the police documents revealed.
She was charged, police said, after making two calls to 000 on March 1 this year asking for assistance.
Documents tabled in court reveal that Jackson became abusive when she was refused medication by ambulance paramedics.
Police said Jackson then told the ambulance officers "Well F*** you then" and "Get in your ambulance and F*** off".
Police say both they and the ambulance officers left only to receive another call from Jackson.
"The victim and another ambulance officer and police again attended and the accused became verbally abusive," police documents revealed.
"As the accused was walking toward the ambulance she threatened the victim saying 'I'm going to punch you in the face'," police said.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said in sentencing that Jackson's actions were taken in the context of a mental health episode, but there does need to be some level of deterrence.
