Woman on order after threatening paramedic

Updated August 11 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
A Canowindra woman who threated a paramedic was placed on a 18 month Community Corrections Order when she appeared to answer a stalk/intimidate charge in the Cowra Local Court on August 3.

