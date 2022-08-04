Cowra Guardian

Live charity auction to be held during Black Tie charity event

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Suicide Awareness Group guest speaker Mick Colliss.

A live charity auction will be held on Saturday, August 13 as part of the inaugural Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Black Tie charity event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.