Live charity auction to be held during Black Tie charity event

A live charity auction will be held on Saturday, August 13 as part of the inaugural Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Black Tie charity event.
Event tickets are still available through Humantix.com
The auction is open to all guests with items on offer including a framed Magpies jersey signed by NRL stars and sporting memorabilia signed by Para-Olympian and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott.
Other items in the auction include a pallet of lucern chaff, a salon hair and skin beauty pack, a camping oven, a Galaxy A8 tablet, a Harvey Norman desk, a painting by Peter Larson and much more.
Author, poet, guest speaker and the inaugural vice captain of the Australian Sudoku team Mick Colliss will be the guest speaker at the event to raise awareness about Mental Health and Suicide in the Cowra community.
Funds raised will go back into the community to increase awareness and resources.
Ticket price is $120.00 and can be purchased individually or for a table of eight through humantix.com
Billed as one of Australia's best after dinner speakers Mick Colliss pinches himself when speaking at events alongside his sporting heroes like John Eales, Alissa Camplin and Steve Bradbury.
And while he's not a star athlete or gold medallist, there are many lessons that can be learned from his story.
To watch him draw an audience in with his incredible true, tall tales is to watch a master storyteller.
He always dreamed of representing Australia and did so.
The fact it was in a field he knew nothing about is the stuff of legend.
Mick Colliss' tale of mateship, creative thinking and Sudoku will leave you breathless with laughter.
