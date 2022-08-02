Cowra Guardian
Choosing the best lamb chop - regional youth to attend Poll Dorset day

By Brendan McCool
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:16am
Students from around the region will have a hands on learning experience at the Central West Poll Dorset Youth Day. File photo.

Choosing a better lamb chop - it might not be the aim - but it's one of the skills regional youth will walk away with after attending the Central West Poll Dorset Youth Day to be held in Cowra on Thursday, August 4.

