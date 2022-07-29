Cowra and Boorowa confirmed as being on wind farm turbine route

Boorowa and Cowra have been confirmed as being on the transport route for wind turbine components from Port Kembla to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm near Blayney.
Deliveries of the components which will be used for up to 38 wind turbines, are expected to commence in early October.
The turbines at Flyers Creek will have a maximum of a 91 metre hub and each blade will be 68.5 metres.
By comparison the turbines at the Carcoar wind farm have a 45 metre hub and a 47 metre rotor diameter.
This takes the average height of the Flyers Creek turbines to 160 metres from the ground to the tip of a blade.
As a visual comparison the distance from the top of the Sydney Harbour bridge to the water level is 134 metres.
According to Construction Project Manager for Iberdrola Australia, the company constructing the Flyers Creek Wind Farm, Nick Vavladellis; "All loads will be transported using a prime mover(s), extendable widening low loaders, steerable jinkers, modular platforms and blade trailers."
"All loads will be escorted by pilot vehicles as per the RMS pilot matrix and those combinations whose dimensions fall into the high risk OSOM category will also have Police to provide traffic management for when negotiating pinch points along the route.
"All oversized components will be transported during the night and early morning to minimize disruption to local traffic." He said.
Mr Vavladellis confirmed the route for the components from the Hume Highway will be up the Lachlan Valley Way, turning right onto Mid-Western Hwy before turning off into the Wind Farm.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson was unable to confirm a route for the wind farm components when contacted this week but issued a statement as follows:
"Transport for NSW has been working closely with the proponent of the Flyers Creek Wind Farm to develop a transportation plan for the movement of wind turbine blades from Port Kembla to a site near Orange.
"Those discussions are ongoing and every effort will be made to minimise the impacts on customers throughout the Transport network. The safety of motorists and the community is our priority."
The spokesperson added that more information will be made available to the community once the transportation plan has been finalised.
Despite the TfNSW spokesman being unable to identify a route through Cowra and Boorowa, Cowra Shire Council, General Manager, Mr Paul Devery, has confirmed in relation to the movement of the wind turbines: "Council's team have been working with TfNSW Route Assessment staff to minimise and manage any impacts on highway traffic to and through Cowra.
"This includes some physical work to ensure the proposed long loads can make turns at the intersection of Lachlan Valley Way and Grenfell Road and some planning work to ensure the loads are through Council by 6:30am," Mr Devery said.
Hilltops Council General Manager, Mr Anthony O'Reilly said: "Flyers Creek Windfarm was approved by the State as a Major Project in 2014. The proposal will be constructed near Blayney with the turbines being transported from Victoria and Queensland.
"Subsequent modifications were made with the State government as late as 2021.
"In relation to transport routes, a modification undertaken in 2018 to increase the size of the turbines included a revised traffic report.
"All the material and dates are available on the Department website at: https://pp.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/flyers-creek-wind-farm
"Contractors have been in contact with Hilltops Council requesting all relevant information to assist them in doing detailed designs for transporting the turbines through Boorowa, along Marsden Street. Please note that Marsden Street is a State Road and any discussion regarding use of this road should be put to Transport for NSW." He said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
