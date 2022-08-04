What's On in Cowra and the district

Story time at Cowra Library
Thursday August 4.
Head on down to Cowra Library for an hour of fun stories, songs, games and craft. Storytime sessions are held every Thursday during the school term and cater for children from birth to 6 years, and their carers. Storytime is free and runs from 10:30am to 11:30am today.
Cowra Magpies Ladies Day
Saturday, August 6
The Cowra Magpies Ladies Day is making its return to Sid Kallas Oval this Saturday from 11am. There will be lunch and beverages along with games and lucky door prizes including a painting by local artists Mac Jeffries. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/33786/cowra-magpies-ladies-day Though ticket sales close today (August 4).
Wine Show presentation dinner
Saturday, August 6
The Presentation Dinner where you get to taste the "Best of the Best" Trophy Winners and Gold Medal winners from the 2022 Cowra Wine Show, while dining on a delicious 6 course degustation dinner at the Heritage Pavilion. Tickets for this event are available at the Show Office. Tickets are $110 each.
Through the Glimmering Night - Art Exhibit
July 29 to September 7
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work.
Chilean Needle Grass Information Day
Tuesday 9 August
10am to 2pm Woodstock Showground, Robinson St, Woodstock Bookings essential via www.trybooking.com/CAHWH Cowra Council and Central Tablelands Local Land Services will be hosting a free Chilean Needle Grass Information Day at Woodstock:
Black Tie Fundraiser
Saturday, August 13
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event Guest speaker Mick Colliss.
Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets
Sunday, August 14
The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets will be making a return from 9am to 1pm on August 14.
