Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Scientists want to can Wyangala plan

By Liv Casben
Updated June 22 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scientists are urging major dam projects in NSW and Queensland be abandoned, warning of significant environmental and agricultural consequences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.