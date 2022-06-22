Cowra Guardian

Leader of the Government in the Upper House censured over Wyangala Dam business case

Last night the leader of the Government in the Upper House, Finance Minister Damien Tudehope, was censured over the Government's non-compliance with an order for documents by the NSW Upper House for failing to produce business cases for the Wyangala and Dungowan dam projects, moved by Cate Faehrmann Greens MP and water spokesperson.

