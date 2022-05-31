A showcase of Cowra talent coming to the civic centre

"When It Rains It Pours!"
Prepare yourself for discovery of the wealth and depth of talent in our community.
Our musical and theatrical society has again gathered together many wonderful performers to provide family friendly entertainment with 'The Cowra Showcase', to be performed June 17-19 at the Cowra Civic Centre.
From the tiniest and cutest to the most experienced, the remarkable cast of 'The Cowra Showcase" will be delighting us all in an array of glittering vocal performances.
Some of our local schoolchildren, some of our more mature best known and loved local voices, and those who have now returned to Cowra after performing and delighting audiences domestically, and or internationally, will gather together to sprinkle their magic under the direction of Maree McKay.
A veritable wave of stars will present an expose of beautifully polished solos, duos and trios and our recently awarded choir will mesmerize you with a wall of sight and sound.
Songs from Matilda, Wicked, Witches of Eastwick, Cabaret, Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, The Greatest Showman, Jekyll and Hyde and Waitress the Musical will be charm you. Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado and others, will enchant you.
The anticipation is growing. Whether you are familiar with some, or all of these songs, or a complete newcomer to the wonderful world of musical theatre and operettas come along to admire the sheer hard work, passion and energy of the great talent in Cowra.
So Save the Date. Run, don't falter, use up those NSW Discover vouchers or buy tickets outright.
Tickets are available online, phone or in person.
cowraciviccentre.com 02 6340 2130. Adults $25, concession $20, child and school student $15.
