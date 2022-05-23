news, local-news,

Lachlan Valley Rail is urging Cowra residents who use the Brougham Street level rail crossing to watch for trains when the crossing is reactivated from this Friday, May 27. The stop sign at the crossing was removed some time ago. "Throughout this week the crossing will be reactivated before trains recommence operations over the level crossing on Friday, May 27," Lachlan Valley Rail said. "Please obey all road signs and exercise caution around the level crossing for the safety of both the road and rail users. "Train movements will also begin to pass residences and businesses that share a fence line with the rail corridor from Brougham St to Cowra Railway Station (including Vaux St and Railway Lane)." Lachlan Valley Rail said the reactivation is the first step in the reactivation of the railway line to Holmwood for tourism purposes. "Finally, if you see our trains moving around, please stay well clear and do not enter the rail corridor," Lachlan Valley Rail said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/215d872f-a714-42c4-8ecb-db7a94a6b6ca.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra residents urged to take care at Brougham Street rail crossing