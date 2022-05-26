Ukranian families coming to look at Cowra

news, local-news,

Close to 30 families from war-torn Ukraine will be visiting Cowra in June on a regional taster tour. The families will visit to see what employment, social, educational, sport and cultural activities the town has to offer and follows a meeting chaired in Cowra by World Peace Bell Association chairman Ian Brown last month. "We cannot bring peace and freedom to Ukraine, but we can bring Ukrainians to peace and freedom and hope in Cowra," Mr Brown said at the meeting. Following the April meeting contact was made with the Community Migrant Resource Centre (CMRC) which is helping to co-ordinate the visit to Cowra on June 16. "The desired outcome for the tour is that the Ukrainians will have a good sense of what life wold be like if relocating to Cowra, what employment opportunities there are, what social, sport, cultural activities are there, schooling etc," Priscella Mabor of the CMRC said. The visit, Ms Mabor said, would assist the Ukrainians "to make an informed choice in decision making if relocating". Mr Brown said the CRMC is funding the visit to Cowra. "The plan is to meet them at Europa Park on their way in from Sydney," Mr Brown said. "We've arranged a welcome barbecue with the mayor coming to meet them. 'We've also got some educators coming to meet them." After lunch a bus tour is organised stopping at Cowra sites including the Peace Bell, parks and the Lachlan River bridge murals. That evening they will spend the night at the Cowra Motor Inn at a reduced rate after attending a Rotary Welcome Ukraine night and dinner at the St Raphael's Hall in Liverpool Street. Mr Brown said among the Ukranians coming are a doctor, nurses, teachers and an engineers. "Most can speak English but interpreters are coming with them to assist those who can't," Mr Brown said. Mr Brown said some housing options had already been found and work opportunities sourced. "I'm excited, we're actually achieving something," Mr Brown said. Ms Mabor said the demographic of arrivals is "generally women and children, youth and elderly". "Some men have arrived but not great numbers as most remained in Ukraine to participate in resistance efforts. "My ideal vision for the regional taster tour is to schedule a mix of warm and welcoming programs by the local communities," Ms Mabor said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a9670a8a-3b50-490d-a00b-6a0db9688174.jpg/r60_0_405_195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg