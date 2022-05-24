John Herrett winner at golf veterans

sport, local-sport,

Following a light frost on the morning of Thursday, May 19 the Veteran Golfers were presented with a beautifully presented Cowra Golf Course and great weather conditions to play their nine hole stableford competition over holes 10 through to 18. From a field of 26 starters, it was a closely contested event, with three players finishing on the same score. John Herrett, Ron Newham and John Holmes all finished with 18 stableford points, with the order of merit only determined on a countback. Only three points separated the top seven players. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The seven prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 18 John Herrett (24). 18 Ron Newham (30). 18 John Holmes (18). 17 Nicky Basson (+2). 16 Ray Salisbury (16). 16 Lester Black (26). 15 Warwick Stubbing (22)*. *On a count back. All the prize winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three shots. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one for the usual weekly 9 hole events, including the next two weeks, when at the same time the 18 hole stroke rounds will be run using Golflink Handicaps for the Veterans 2022 Club Championship. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 24 entrants for the 18 hole event. Congratulations to Nicky Basson who demonstrated his consistent good form by being the winner of the Pro Comp for the second week in sequence. 1st Nicky Basson 36 (Stableford Points). 2nd Jamie Judd 35. 3rd John Holmes 35. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner up, Robert Morgan 35, Ron Newham 34, John Herrett 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner, Kendall McMaster at 304cms. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Michael Millar at 269cms.

