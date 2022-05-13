Duntryleague golfer takes out Western Districts tournament

sport, local-sport,

The 2022 Western Districts Open Tournament was held at Cowra last week with 160 ladies from local and interstate golf clubs. The first two days were a bit on the cool side but that didn't deter the Ladies but sadly on Thursday it was a complete wash-out causing the cancellation of the Foursomes event. The course was in beautiful condition which is a credit to the Cowra Golf Club and its organisers. Despite the appearance of an easy track it proved the total opposite and presented some challenges to many of the ladies, though as in any tournament there were those who relished the challenge and resulted in returning some good scores. There were 36 hole and 18 hole events played and the winners were spread right across the field. The WDLGA Open Jubilee Bowl was won by Jo Hunter from Duntryleague with a two day scratch score of 168. Runner up was another Duntryleague lady Virginia Conran with a score of 176. Jo Hunter also took out the Alan Yuille Championship Cup with her score of 168. Runner up was Lee Pickett from Wentworth Golf Club in Orange 182. The WDLGA Championship Open Division two went to Cath Jeffress of Parkes 188. Runner up was Lorrae Barker of Canowindra with 189. The Mabel Mackenzie Salver closed division two was won by Cath Jeffress of Parkes with 188 and runner up Virginia Drogemuller, Grenfell 194. In division three the Open division of the WDLGA championship went to Trish Moerkerken of Cowra with 68 stableford points. Runner up was Kate Allen of Dubbo with 63 points. The Joyce Abbott Cup closed event for division three was won by Trish Moerkerken of Cowra with 68 points with the runner up Kate Allen of Dubbo with 63 points. In the WDLGA Open teams event Duntryleague came in the winners with 344 points. Representing the club were Jo Hunter, Sally Kay and Virginia Conran. The Open Teams Handicap went to Cowra with 311 points. Team members were Cheryl McKeown, Sue Smith and Jenny Dresser. The Richards Cup - Closed Handicap Team for Divisions one and two went to the Duntryleague team of Jo Hunter, Sally Kay and Virginia Conron with 302 points. The Laney Miller Salver - closed teams divisions three and four was won by the Cowra team of Trish Moerkerken, Jo Bush and Carole Doyle. Due to many outside influences over the previous year the Champion of Champions final was not played but scores were taken from the Tuesday's individual results and the Champion of Champion for 2021 is Katrina Ferris of Bathurst. The Sand Green Champion of Champions is Virginia Drogemuller. A huge thanks you goes out to the Cowra Ladies who went over and above with their organisation and hospitality of the Tournament. The 2023 WDLGA Open Tournament will be held in Wellington on the 16, 17 and 18th May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/781ad15e-d3f6-469b-8659-1eb0999c819a_rotated_270.jpg/r0_17_240_153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg