Cowra Eagles run out winners despite three second half yellow cards

The Cowra Eagles sit on top of the Blowes Cup ladder after a 46-31 win over Bathurst Bulldogs in Bathurst on Saturday. The win came despite Cowra losing three players for a period of time in the second half for yellow cards. Twice the Bulldogs scored immediately after the yellow cards were issued for Cowra infringements. Cowra lead 20-12 at halftime, with Bulldogs scoring two late tries after complete domination of the first 40 minutes by the Eagles. Cowra stretched its lead to 32-12 in the second half before Bulldogs fought their way back to trail 39-31 Try scorers for Cowra were Hayden Cummings, Will Cummins, Navitalai Bola, Cooper Sullivan, Makisi Paea and Damien Michael (2) with Noah Ryan converting four of the Cowra five pointers and kicking one penalty goal. In second grade the Eagles were defeated 41-7. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/39dcc5d5-4de2-4ffa-8d89-d48661e8e885.jpg/r1250_1105_3415_2328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg