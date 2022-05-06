Residents seek Council extension to allow more time to comment on Tokyo Terrace subdivison

news, local-news,

Residents in Valley View Estate, advertised as prestige blocks, are lobbying for Cowra Shire Council to extend the cut off date for public submissions on a proposed subdivision of one of the blocks in the estate. Council has received an application from the owner of 13 Tokyo Terrace to subdivide it into an eight lot community title for seven detached dwellings. Tokyo Terrace, which is part of Valley View Estate, is off London Drive. The residents want council to extend the date for submissions beyond the current deadline of May 12, 2022 to enable them and other residents more time to prepare submissions against the proposal. The residents, Rhonda Kelton, Kathy Eisenhauer, Glen Reid and Maree Dykes, are planning a letter box drop along London Drive, Tokyo Terrace and Seoul Street this weekend to alert other residents of the proposal. Ms Kelton who has resided in Seoul Street for 12 months said: "you pay the money for where we bought to feel security and lifestyle which they advertised as prestige blocks". Maree Dykes who owns the block next to 13 Tokyo Terrace says four of the seven proposed dwellings will be "right on our fence". "If they build that we won't build our new home there," Ms Dykes said. "We don't want to live there with four residences on our fence-line. If we had known, we wouldn't have purchased that block," she said. Ms Eisenhauer, who lives opposite 13 Tokyo Terrace, said all of the residents who have already built in the development have complied with streetscape requirements "When council was marketing the blocks, from the brochure it put out, they said there would be ample room between houses providing a relaxed vista and unhurried space," Ms Eisenhauer said. "Those seven units and the landscaping that goes with them completely fills that block. "We've all complied with the streetscape requirements with the understanding of what is supposed to be happening in the estate," Ms Eisenhauer said. Cowra Shire Council has already rejected an earlier application to construct nine dwellings on the block. The developer took this decision to the NSW Land and Environment Court where Council's determination was upheld. Ms Eisenhauer said her family "waited until the first application was knocked on the head" before building. "We just want more time for council and council staff to see our side," Ms Eisenhauer said. "He hasn't changed the application even though it is for less units. "There were nine two bedrooms units in the first application and now there are five two bedroom units and two three bedroom units proposed. The overall floor space when you combine them all is only eight square metres less. "We just want to be able to create more awareness of the proposal. "The developer is suggesting the development fits the current streetscape, it certainly doesn't. "We're under a huge amount of street because of this. A bunch of us didn't even buy into the estate until we knew the first proposal was off the table and now we're losing sleep over it, working full time, raising families and now having to learn about town planning. "We shouldn't have to be thinking about it. It's going to cost us all money and time," Ms Eisenhauer said. Ms Dykes has already spoken with a solicitor to prepare a submission. "We could end up with a horrible situation we don't want," Ms Kelton said. The residents are also concerned about an increase in street traffic, a lack of parking in the development and the extra strain put on storm-water drains. "There's a pre-school at the top of Comerford Street," Mr Reid said. "If the precedent is set in Tokyo Terrace there are blocks in Paris Place where the same sort of development could take place," Ms Kelton said. Three households have already written to council seeking an extension of the exhibition period.

