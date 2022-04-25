Limited seating for dance group sections at Cowra Eisteddfod

news, local-news,

Final preparations are underway for the 68th Annual Cowra Eisteddfod which will commence with junior group dances on Saturday, May 7 at 2pm at the Cowra Civic Centre. Intermediate and Senior Dance Groups will be held on May 21 and 22. There will be limited seating available for the Dance Group sections and will only be available by booking in advance through the Cowra Civic Centre. Tickets are $7 - plus fees. Ticket bookings for the Group Dance sessions have now opened and are selling fast. Speech and Drama Sections this year will be held at the Services Club May 11 to 15 and tickets will be available at the door. Vocal Sections will be held at the Civic Centre from May 11 to 15 with the Finals of the Patricia Fagan Operatic Aria Section will be held on Sunday, May 15, with all tickets available at the door. Don't miss any of the wonderful talent that will be performing. Instrumental Sections will follow at the Civic Centre from Monday, May 16. The always popular general Dance Sections will commence at the Civic Centre on Thursday, May 19 at 10am with the School Dance Groups which will cover all ages from Kindergarten to Year 12 and include schools from Cowra, Canowindra, Young, and Orange. A great morning of entertainment is guaranteed. This will be followed by all age groups of dancing from May 20 to 29 starting with the younger competitors on May 20 through to the senior competitors, finishing with Championships and Scholarships on the last weekend. The eisteddfod Committee would like to thank all our amazing sponsors for their support which enables the Cowra Eisteddfod to continue each year, to provide the platform for young performers to gain valuable experience and expert guidance in the performing arts. The Eisteddfod also needs the support of volunteers to run the eisteddfod for three weeks. Volunteers are still urgently needed to help serve in the canteen each - or to work on door, office or backstage. If you are able to give a couple of hours on any day or evening please contact President Mandy Charnock 0401 593 079 or emailcommittee@cowraeisteddfod.com.au The Concert of selected prizewinners will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Civic Centre. Bookings for the Concert will open in a couple of weeks, and the Alma Hopkins Shield for the most entertaining act will be awarded. This will be an amazing three weeks of quality entertainment and all sessions are open to the public for a minimal cost per session - or ask about a season ticket which will allow you to attend any and all sessions over the three weeks (except the Dance Group Days - and Concert).

Limited seating for dance group sections at Cowra Eisteddfod