Canowindra Cowra Wallas return to where it all began

sport, local-sport,

For Pat Hickman and Alex Brown, this weekend will be a full circle moment in their rugby careers. The pair will return to the region as part of the North Sydney colts first grade side competing at the Cowra Rugby Fields on Saturday. Pat who comes from Canowindra started with the town's Wallas side before the team merged with the Cowra Wallas for his second year of under 9s. That second year saw both boys come together and be co-coached by their father's Scott Hickman and Chris Brown before enjoying two years of under 11s. Scott Hickman said looking back it is a pretty funny friendship, but they are fortunate they have been able to do it all together. "Pat's the halfback and Alex is the front row lose or tight head prop so it's a funny combination. But they have been lucky, they played juniors, boarded at Kinross, played first grade at Kinross and ISA together and have now started their Sydney adventure." Having been convinced to come down to Norths at the start of the year, Pat and Alex are loving their first taste of Sydney lifestyle and club rugby. "The club has been fantastic, it was a bit of culture shift training with over 100 players every night and adjusting to living in North Sydney but they are really loving it," Hickman said. "Especially as there was already a Cowra connection there with Angus, Hamish and Hugh Sinclair who come from here. They met the boys at the gate for their first training run which was a nice touch and have helped Pat and Alex adjust." The boys are only three games into their Norths' journey so far but are keen to impress on their return to Cowra. "It's actually really exciting we have friends and family who are always asking how the boys are doing in Sydney, so talking to them both they are excited to play in front of some familiar faces on the veranda," Hickman said. The colts game kicks off at 1pm on Field One, with the Cowra Eagles opening Blowes Cup game commencing at 3:15pm before the Shute Shield starts at 5:30pm. "Everyone is looking forward to this weekend. They had been approached by a few clubs but an old coach convinced the Pat to come to Norths and he dragged Alex along," Hickman said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/dc0a0913-cba9-4601-b7a7-bed4076f6120.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Canowindra Cowra Wallas return to where it all began