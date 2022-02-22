Terrigal: NSW's lesser-known getaway destination

This is branded content.

If you're looking for a zen, Aussie coastal holiday destination that isn't accompanied by clamorous crowds, you may think that the whole of the NSW central coast is well and truly void of options. Yet just less than 100km north of Sydney's North Shore, and just 12km east of the rural town of Gosford, lies a little coastal town that has much to offer curious travellers. This is the town of Terrigal.

The first thing you may notice upon your arrival to this sunny little suburb is how toned down it feels compared to many of NSW's other coastal getaway destinations. Despite tourism booming across the state coastline, Terrigal has managed to maintain a certifiably 'salt of the earth' atmosphere. However, the most impressive aspect of this locale is that it has maintained an authentic country Australian feel, even with the development of luxury accommodation such as the Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific.

So there's no shortage of places to stay, and there's a strong chance that you'll have whole stretches of pristine beach all to yourself. But what else is there to do in Terrigal? You can find out in our little travel guide on NSW's most underrated coastal getaway destination.

Enjoy the gloriously golden coastline of Terrigal Beach

Before we explore everything else that Terrigal has to offer, we need to talk about the golden sands of the Terrigal foreshore. You can find 2.8km of uninterrupted coastline from the northern end of Terrigal's cliffs running all the way to the neighbouring region of Wamberal that lies just north of the Terrigal township.

What this means is that although Terrigal Beach is technically just 700 metres long, you can indeed make a day of walking from one end to the other of Terrigal and Wamberal's shared coastline, as well as enjoy all the idyllic and secluded swimming spots that can be found along the way.

However, it's important to note that due to the neighbouring Terrigal and Wamberal Lagoons, the region's coastline can become muddied by stormwater. As such, it's recommended that beachgoers don't swim during or directly after stormy weather. If you're looking to go swimming during your trip to the Terrigal region, it's advised that you plan around large storms.

Get up close with local marine life at the CCMDC

If a rainy day does get in the way of coastal escapades and you're unable to explore the Wamberal or Terrigal Lagoons during your beachside adventures across the regions, a quick trip to Terrigal's signature Central Coast Marine Discovery Centre (CCMDC) will still allow you to get seriously acquainted with some of the region's most fascinating aquatic life. Through the CCMDC, you'll be able to learn a little more about the marine life that calls the Terrigal Lagoon home, alongside also being able to engage with a variety of educational displays such as sensory tanks, whale bones, and shark teeth.

Children and adults can discover a lot about Australian sea life by visiting this humble little aquarium and its surrounding conservation and catchment areas. A trip to the CCMDC will undoubtedly have you pleasantly surprised and return home with a stronger sense of appreciation for the unique flora and fauna that dot the NSW coastline.

Hike along sweeping coastal cliff sides

There aren't too many hotels in NSW that can provide stunning views of dynamic coastal cliffs. However, when you book accommodation in south Terrigal, you can find yourself just a stone's throw away from the region's striking cliffs themselves.

There are three major lookout points on the cliff sides that lie to the south of Terrigal Beach, and avid hikers will definitely be able to visit all three lookout points across a single day. We recommend starting the day off at Terrigal point, which overlooks Terrigal Beach to the west and the open ocean on the east, making it the perfect place to watch the sunrise above the water.

From there, a walk across the cliff's edge on the gravel hiking trails will take you to the lookout point at Broken Head, which can be found to the northeast of the Terrigal Esplanade's dog park. The southernmost point of the Terrigal's cliffs will have you arrive at a highly dynamic lookout point called The Skillion. Jutting out from the mainland, this is the trickiest lookout point to get to, but the breath-taking and expansive view of the NSW coastline makes it well worth the walk.

See what's in store on the Terrigal foreshore

After all your long days of swimming, coasting, hiking, and exploring, there's no better way to absorb and reflect on all that you've learned and experienced than by enjoying a warm meal while looking out onto picture-perfect panoramic views of the endless Pacific. There are many fine dining options and casual eateries alike along the length of the Terrigal foreshore, spanning from high-end sustainable seafood restaurants to charming fish and chipperies. Just a quick walk across the boardwalk will likely reveal a local haunt or two that appeals to your whole travel party.

Alongside dining, Terrigal is also well known by NSW locals for boasting a selection of superb cafes and boutique stores offering independently produced clothing and accessories. Be sure to check out all of Terrigal's local artisans and take a few of their unique goods home for yourself or as souvenirs for your friends and loved ones.

In essence, Terrigal is the destination for any travellers who have grown weary of all the pomp and vigour that can often accompany Australia's most popular coastal destinations. A trip to Terrigal will be sure to provide travellers with a highly satisfying, wholesome, and restful beachside getaway experience.