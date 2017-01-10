Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in our breakfast blog.
In search of Australia’s Rodeo Queen
Eugowra’s Shirilee Jackson (pictured) is in the running to take out the 2017 Rodeo Queen of Australia title.
Elvis shuttle running Saturday
Cowra Tourism is running a shuttle to the Elvis Street parade on Saturday.
Cowra prepares for a long, hot month
Cowra are in for another scorching week with this January heatwave to continue on according to climate specialist, ...
The week that was around the region | Photos
What made news around the region during the past week?
A tank load of history
A collection of some of the best military and rail memorabilia in Australia will be auctioned in Cowra ...
Six years serving community
The Cowra Food Hall has become an essential community asset since it started six years ago.
A commitment to change can still start now
IT’S not hard to tell why the start of a new year is the most popular time for ...
Henley Trust TAFE grant
A scholarship is now available for Cowra TAFE students.
Landcare group to the rescue
The Kangarooby Catchment Landcare Group is on a mission to repopulate colonies of unique and unusual plants in ...
Michael Chamberlain, a many of many facets
OBITUARY: Michael Chamberlain - a pastor, an academic and an author who continually fought for justice.
South Australian breakfast blog | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
2017 Cowra Cup, Tropical Themed Race Day | Photos
Photos taken from the 2017 Cowra Cup, Sunday January 8th.
Cowra to host Country NSW under 18s State Challenge
The three day tournament pits together four teams encompassing the best players from each country cricket zone in ...
Zarhron steals limelight with third Japan Cup triumph
Trained locally by Andrew Molloy, Zarhron ($2.60, Chris Williams) blitzed his opponents to win by a full length ...
Women’s bowling club celebrate 2016
The Cowra Women’s Bowling Club hosted its Christmas Party and Presentation Day on Tuesday, December 13.
Forbes forfeit Grinsted Cup challenge
The Grinsted Cup will remain in Cowra for at least another week, following Forbes’ decision to forfeit their ...
Grinsted Cup defence begins this Sunday
The game marks the first Grinsted Cup challenge of 2017, following Cowra’s success at Parkes during December last ...
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A Christmas message from the Grinch
The Grinch has Christmas covered. The season can't be bought from a store.
This Christmas look out for a relative with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?