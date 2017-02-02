Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across our region and further afield.
Become richer and healthier
If you sign up for the Bring Healthy Back Challenge, you could be in the running to win ...
Apply for community funding now
Cowra Shire Council is calling on community groups to apply for funding.
Cowra’s Kindy kids of 2017 | Photos
Readers' photos of Cowra's kids taking on their first day of school.
New locations for mobile speed cameras, including Cowra
384 new locations, including a new one in Cowra, will be monitored by mobile speed cameras.
Magistrate warns teen to stop offending
Magistrate Peter Dare has warned Cargo resident Waylen Phillip McMillan he could end up behind bars should he ...
Big year ahead for Ladies Probus
Our next meeting will be held on February 10 at the Cowra Services Club at 10am for morning tea, meeting ...
Leading DJs set to entertain
Some of Australia’s leading DJs headline Cowra’s Shake N Bake music festival this Saturday at the Imperial Hotel.
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Scrap yard inferno
Investigations are continuing into a fire which destroyed a transport yard on Australia Day.
Fairfax Front Pages | Thursday, February 2, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Kirwan places emphasis on opening round against Bathurst
Cowra’s division one captain Peter Kirwan says this Sunday’s opening round of the Central West Golf Pennant competition ...
Competitive carnival ahead, young cricket guns meet at Cowra
The last time Cowra hosted a three-day cricket carnival a young Adam Zampa emerged on the scene as ...
Chase that feeling: Ellie’s glad her hard work is paying off
The Cowra product, who is the first Australian footballer born this millennium to play at international level, has ...
Bowling Club trumps Valleys to stamp Twenty20 dominance
A ruthless performance from Bowling Club’s bowlers has piloted the side to Twenty20 glory, accounting for Valleys in ...
Athletes shine at Country Championships
Budding athletes from Cowra enjoyed success at the Athletics NSW Country Championships in Dubbo on the weekend.
Hyeronimus salutes, takes out race his father did in 1984
Adam Hyeronimus experienced one of his biggest thrills at Randwick on Saturday, winning this year’s edition of the ...
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Sydney Now: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Good morning.
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Experiencing Trump’s America firsthand
The election of Donald Trump has seen mass protests across the United States - but what is it ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
A full review of council mergers needed
It is no shock that the Nationals are back-pedalling on the issue of forced council mergers.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
A commitment to change can still start now
IT’S not hard to tell why the start of a new year is the most popular time for ...
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?