Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Local News
The week that was around the region – Jan 30 – Feb 3 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
The first step to better health
Cowra's Bring Healthy Back campaign started on Friday morning with a Happy Body at Work Breakfast held at ...
Firefighters fighting blaze at Darbys Falls
Firefighters are fighting a blaze at Darbys Falls this afternoon.
Bringing a sense of Balance to Cowra
Two experienced, local teams have joined forces to bring locals the very best knowledge and know-how in all ...
A showcase of the best
Cowra dairy farmers Colin and Erina Thompson feature in an innovative new project showcasing best practice in the ...
Beer thirst leads to fine
An assault by a man who was refused a beer has led to him being fined $500 at ...
Levy reply “offensive”
Cowra Shire Council says it is offended by a reply to a letter it wrote to the state ...
Two decades of putting smiles on faces
Narelle, whose first day was January 27, 1997, operates the post school options service at Cowra Special Needs ...
WIRES raptor rescue
Cowra's local WIRES volunteers received an unusual call recently with a Wedge-Tailed Eagle being rescued from the local ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Gambrill wants more success
After mentoring Cowra to a premiership during his debut year of coaching in 2016, Adam Gambrill has his ...
Zoe Browne breaks records at Mulyan Public School’s swimming carnival | Video
Zoe Browne has made a brilliant start to the Mulyan Public School swimming carnival on Friday morning, smashing ...
Morongla look to bounce back
Morongla will look for a return to form this Saturday when they take on Valleys at Oliver Oval ...
Strong XI named for Cup Challenge
Cowra will field its strongest side this season in an effort to defend the Grinsted Cup this Sunday ...
Kirwan places emphasis on opening round against Bathurst
Cowra’s division one captain Peter Kirwan says this Sunday’s opening round of the Central West Golf Pennant competition ...
Competitive carnival ahead, young cricket guns meet at Cowra
The last time Cowra hosted a three-day cricket carnival a young Adam Zampa emerged on the scene as ...
TV Guide
National
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Top Stories
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Entertainment
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Life & Style
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Features
Opinion
Cowra is bringing healthy back just in time
Cowra has begun week 2 of the Bring Healthy Back challenge and figures released last year suggest it ...
Concession is the better part of valour
Putting aside differences will reengage voters.
Experiencing Trump’s America firsthand
The election of Donald Trump has seen mass protests across the United States - but what is it ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
A full review of council mergers needed
It is no shock that the Nationals are back-pedalling on the issue of forced council mergers.
Travel
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.