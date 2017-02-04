Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Firefighters fighting blaze at Darbys Falls
Firefighters are fighting a blaze at Darbys Falls this afternoon.
Bringing a sense of Balance to Cowra
Two experienced, local teams have joined forces to bring locals the very best knowledge and know-how in all ...
A showcase of the best
Cowra dairy farmers Colin and Erina Thompson feature in an innovative new project showcasing best practice in the ...
Beer thirst leads to fine
An assault by a man who was refused a beer has led to him being fined $500 at ...
Levy reply “offensive”
Cowra Shire Council says it is offended by a reply to a letter it wrote to the state ...
Two decades of putting smiles on faces
Narelle, whose first day was January 27, 1997, operates the post school options service at Cowra Special Needs ...
WIRES raptor rescue
Cowra's local WIRES volunteers received an unusual call recently with a Wedge-Tailed Eagle being rescued from the local ...
Become richer and healthier
If you sign up for the Bring Healthy Back Challenge, you could be in the running to win ...
Big school is now in session
It was off to school for Kindergarten students at Cowra Public and Mulyan Public Schools.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Rugby 7s crowd a colourful bunch | Photos
Colourful crowd cheer on a successful Sydney 7s tournament.
Two charged with murder of Tasmanian man
TAS: Police have charged two men with the murder of Mowbray man Bradley Breward.
Foxtel's threat to man who streamed Mundine fight on Facebook
Foxtel has signalled it will take legal action against an Australian man who broadcast the Green v Mundine ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
RECOMMENDED
Zoe Browne breaks records at Mulyan Public School’s swimming carnival | Video
Zoe Browne has made a brilliant start to the Mulyan Public School swimming carnival on Friday morning, smashing ...
Morongla look to bounce back
Morongla will look for a return to form this Saturday when they take on Valleys at Oliver Oval ...
Strong XI named for Cup Challenge
Cowra will field its strongest side this season in an effort to defend the Grinsted Cup this Sunday ...
Kirwan places emphasis on opening round against Bathurst
Cowra’s division one captain Peter Kirwan says this Sunday’s opening round of the Central West Golf Pennant competition ...
Competitive carnival ahead, young cricket guns meet at Cowra
The last time Cowra hosted a three-day cricket carnival a young Adam Zampa emerged on the scene as ...
Thirty contest Oz Day triples
Thirty players took part in this year’s event held at Cowra Bowling Club.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
Top Stories
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Concession is the better part of valour
Putting aside differences will reengage voters.
Experiencing Trump’s America firsthand
The election of Donald Trump has seen mass protests across the United States - but what is it ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
A full review of council mergers needed
It is no shock that the Nationals are back-pedalling on the issue of forced council mergers.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...