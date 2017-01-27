Cowra's Australia Day guest speaker Cheryl Koenig says we all share a sense of mateship.
Australia Day 2017, Cowra Aquatic Centre | Photos
Families flooded Cowra Acquatic Centre, taking comfort in the pool and getting involved in numerous activities.
Literary winners
Cowra's Australia Day literacy award winners were recognised at the town's Australia Day awards on Thursday morning with ...
Mayor cites our nation’s energy
Cowra mayor Bill West says when people come together our the similarities intercept and bring us together.
Ed Fagan, Mulyan hosts French farmers touring Australia
About 30 enthusiastic farmers from Northern France stopped by Fagan’s award winning enterprise, located five kilometres north-west of ...
Best in business awards night
Tickets are now on sale for the Cowra Business Chamber's business awards.
Food Hall helps Cowra’s less fortunate
The Cowra Food Hall has taken out the Cowra Community Group of the Year for the second year ...
Heather Kiely wins Warren Whiley Award
Artist Heather Kiely has taken out the Warren Whiley award at Cowra's Australia Day celebrations.
Opportunity for youth
Cowra's Young Citizen of the Year Maddi Johnson is recognised as a community minded person.
Extraordinary Aussie
Rowena Casey was named Cowra's Citizen of the Year on Thursday morning.
