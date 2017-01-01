What made news around the region during the past week?
Top 10 galleries
What were the most clicked on photo galleries of 2016? Find out here.
Top 10 stories of 2016
Have a look at the most read stories on the Cowra Guardian during 2016.
The week that was around the region – December 19 – 23 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Letters to Santa
We have sent them onto Santa just in time for Christmas!
Thief stole toilet rolls
Police have had a busy start to Christmas week with one thief stealing a box of toilet paper ...
Lock up this festive season
Police want residents to lock up this silly season to help prevent break-ins over Christmas.
Holidays mean double demerits
Double demerit points come into effect at midnight Friday.
Drink drive reading of .202 after “one drink”
A Cowra man claimed he had one drink before being involved in a single vehicle accident and returning ...
Parkinson’s Support celebrate Christmas
Carolyn Cameron from the Morongla Show committee presented a cheque to President Ray Heilman to Cowra Parkinson's Support ...
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Cahill is keen to conquer Gil Cup
Cowra jockey to ride Lancelot for Max Crockett in $35,000 feature.
The 2016 Group 10 season one to remember | Photos, poll
Triathlon races in recess until January 13
Triathlon is in recess until January 13.
McDonald’s duo in Boxing Day dash
Dana Courtney and Dana Watene will lead Cowra trainer Rodney McDonald’s hopes at Young on Boxing Day, with ...
Davidson receives life long membership
John Davidson, considered the most successful president of the Cowra Rugby Club, has been granted a life membership.
Daniel Hughes begins BBL with a bang
Daniel Hughes has helped steer the Sydney Sixers to victory in the opening round of the BBL|06.
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Toddler pulled unconscious from pool in Sydney's south-west
A two-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was found unconscious in a backyard pool in ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Natalie Portman was 'absolutely terrified' by the idea of playing Jackie Kennedy
The assassination of John F Kennedy has been created in more naked detail than ever before in a ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A Christmas message from the Grinch
The Grinch has Christmas covered. The season can't be bought from a store.
Letters to the editor
This Christmas look out for a relative with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Don’t let Scammer Claus spoil Christmas
Buying Christmas presents online can be an attractive option but it can also be fraught with danger if ...
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.