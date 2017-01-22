Another week of January done and dusted. Check out the best photos of the week.
Local News
Tickets available for Cowra Business awards night in February
Cowra Business awards will be held on February 10 at Lot 31.
Cowra rocks over to the Elvis Festival
On Saturday 14th December, the Cowra Tourism Corporation set off to the 25th Parkes Elvis Festival.
Cowra TAFE college to showcase its courses
Cowra TAFE college will hold an open day on January 24.
Guest talk from finalist
Adelaide-born Melbourne artist Betina Fauvel-Ogden Archibald Prize 2016 finalist will be attending the opening night of the Archibald ...
Celebrate Australia Day
There will be something for everyone on Australia Day in Cowra.
Wahlan Dreaming at PCYC
Cowra youth have been taking part in a special holiday program at the Cowra PCYC.
Cowra receives some heat wave relief
Cowra's aquatic centre has been busy this week due to the soaring temperature.
Australia Day nominations
Eight Cowra residents are up for the 2017 Cowra Citizen of the Year award which will be presented ...
Where are Cowra’s koalas?
Researchers are planning a survey of Cowra Shire's koala population.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Badly sunburned Horsham boy healing well | Photos
Horsham mum still has not heard back from sunscreen company she blames for son's injuries.
Tamworth Country Music Festival: The best of day 3 | Photos
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
RECOMMENDED
Braddons hope a genuine chance in Paws of Thunder final
Cowra greyhound Falcon’s Fury is shaping as one of the leading contenders ahead of this Saturday’s Group 1 ...
Cowra takes Grinsted Cup on the road
In what could be a first in the history of the Grinsted Cup, trophy holders Cowra will surrender ...
Crunch time: Johnstone, Moodie place emphasis on taking chances
Doug Wright Shield final will be played from 4pm at Holman Oval this Saturday, following the Matt Morrison ...
Cowra Blues put out call for coaches
After a successful 2016 season, the Cowra Blues are gearing up for another tilt at the Central West ...
Magpies start to hone in on signatures for 2017
President Bill Brien announces trial match for all four grades on Saturday, March 11 against Young Cherrypickers.
Triathlon racing resumes Friday
Cowra Triathlon Club races again this Friday, January 22 at the Aquatic Centre from 6pm.
TV Guide
National
Family members Woolloomooloo stabbing victim Paul Antaw
The last time Paul Antaw's family saw him he was on his way to the Sydney CBD to ...
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Top Stories
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
VOTE HERE: Harvest time 2016 | Photos
Take part in the 2016 Western Magazine Harvest Photo Competition by casting your vote
Capital spot to stretch the legs
Save money if you register now for the 2017 Australian Running Festival in Canberra.
Entertainment
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Josh Kushner spotted at Women's March on Washington
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Trump-Kushner family gathering.
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Life & Style
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Features
Opinion
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
A commitment to change can still start now
IT’S not hard to tell why the start of a new year is the most popular time for ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A Christmas message from the Grinch
The Grinch has Christmas covered. The season can't be bought from a store.
Letters to the editor
This Christmas look out for a relative with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Travel
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...