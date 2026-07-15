Judging is officially underway for the Cowra Wine Show and Single Vineyard Wine Show, with leading wine experts gathering in the region to assess entries from producers across Australia.

The annual event continues to play an important role in showcasing quality wines while providing opportunities for smaller producers who may otherwise struggle to compete at larger national competitions.

Cowra Wine Show chairperson Ian Pecker said the Single Vineyard Wine Show remained a unique part of the event, with entries required to come from individual vineyards before being separated into specific categories.

“They’ve got to be single vineyard,” Mr Pecker said.

“Then it’s all split into classes."

"Riesling class, for instance, then you’ve got a Rosé class, and then all the Reds and different varieties of Reds.”

The Single Vineyard Wine Show has developed a strong reputation for attracting boutique and smaller scale producers, particularly those who may not have the volume of wine required to enter some larger competitions.

Mr Pecker said this accessibility was one of the key reasons producers continued to support the Cowra event.

“On the other side we’ve got what we call the Cowra Wine Show."

"It’s mainly the bigger producers with more funding,” he said.

“These people [Single Vineyard] have less production, and that’s why they love coming here."

"The smaller ones like coming here because they can enter the show.”

Many smaller producers face challenges entering national competitions because of strict supply requirements, meaning the Cowra Wine Show provides an important pathway for recognition.

Mr Pecker said receiving a medal at Cowra could also open doors for producers by providing automatic entry opportunities into major competitions.

“If they get a gold or silver award, they get automatic entry into the national show in Canberra, which is hard for them to get into,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity for them.”

One of the highlights of the Single Vineyard Wine Show is the presentation of a $3,000 travel award for the overall best wine.

The award, which has been funded anonymously, provides a unique opportunity for the winning producer.

“The best wine in there gets a $3,000 total award,” Mr Pecker said.

“We don’t know who it is."

"Somebody donated it anonymously.”

The donation has supported the show over several years, with the anonymous contributor continuing to back the event and its commitment to celebrating excellence in winemaking.

The award is decided after the strongest entries progress through the judging process and compete in the trophy section.

Mr Pecker explained that judges assess wines without knowing their background, ensuring the process remains completely impartial.

“All the wines are poured."

"They don’t know anything about where they come from or whatever,” he said.

“They come and taste them there.”

The highest scoring wines are then selected for the trophy section, where judges collectively determine the overall winner.

“The best wines go into what they call the trophy section,” Mr Pecker said.

“Then all the judges go together, all nine judges, and they make a decision on what they think is the best one.”

While comparing wines from different categories can be challenging, Mr Pecker said the experience and expertise of the judging panel allowed them to make those difficult decisions.

“They’re extremely good,” he said.

“They’ve got the job for a reason.”

Another important feature of the Cowra Wine Show is its associate judge program, which provides emerging judges with valuable experience and mentoring.

Mr Pecker said the program was one of the event’s most unique aspects and helped develop future wine industry professionals.

“We have what we call an associate judge,” he said.

“They’re judges learning, and they come basically to learn it.”

The program allows aspiring judges to work alongside experienced professionals, gaining insight into the judging process and developing their skills.

Mr Pecker said the opportunity was not commonly offered at larger metropolitan competitions.

“That’s really a unique thing to Cowra Wine Show,” he said.

“We have the training ground for them to come here.”

The associate judge program reflects the Cowra Wine Show’s broader commitment to supporting growth within the wine industry, not only by recognising established producers but also by helping develop future experts.

Behind the scenes, the judging process involves a significant amount of organisation to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Stewards prepare the wines before judges enter, with each wine identified only by a number rather than its producer or region.

This blind judging process allows wines to be assessed purely on quality.

Mr Pecker said maintaining the integrity of the process was essential.

The judges are presented with wines without knowing their origin, ensuring there are no outside influences on their decisions.

The Cowra Wine Show continues to attract respected judges and producers each year, reinforcing its position as an important event on the Australian wine calendar.

With judging now underway, organisers are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of producers while continuing to provide a platform for both established wineries and smaller boutique growers.