On a roll at wheelchair basketball

I do love seeing the joy on others' faces when they compete in activities, a smile makes a big difference to a lot of people no matter how their day is, and that's all that matters- Sam Haeata
Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT has launched the Cowra Wheelchair Basketball Club, held at Cowra High School.
Launching the event, Mick Garnett, CEO of Wheelchair Sports for NSW/ACT said the event was significant, as it "enabled us to buy the wheelchairs, two years of court hire and coaching."
With a significant barrier to entry being the cost of specialised wheelchairs, which can range up to $15,000 or more - the grant enabling the project has supplied the equipment and coaching for new and existing players to just turn up and enjoy the sport regardless of experience.
"The Department of Regional NSW helped us to launch five new regional wheelchair sports hubs and clubs. We focus on trying to build regional NSW - where opportunities to play wheelchair sport might be less plentiful so it's key we make this one work."
"A really important part of wheelchair sport is that it's free to play, so anyone can come down here - everyone is welcome."
Former paralympic wheelchair basketball legend Gerry Hewson OAM was on hand to take players through their paces, as well as share the capabilities of their new kit. Born and raised in Young, he said he was familiar with the challenges that some sporting teams faced to gain momentum with limited resources.
"Basically it's about getting bums on seats," he said, adding that participants could be "Anyone you know - either people with disability or some mobility restriction, or any able bodied person who wants to jump in and play, they can."
"If you're in a small country town and you have a mobility restriction you're probably never going to play a team sport."
"Wheelchair basketball is a sport for all - there's not enough wheelchair users or people with mobility restrictions to form one team, let alone two. So having inclusion of people with a disability and also able bodied people is unreal; you can add one or two people who may have a disability and you then have a team"
With teams established in Parkes and Orange, Hewson says that not only do the teams benefit from gaining the skills and fitness of wheelchair basketball, but the scope exists to play against other regional teams and "eventually, there's a pathway to play for NSW or national teams and then represent Australia."
Coaching is Sam Haeata - 2024's Cowra Young Citizen of the Year, who says he 'jumped at the opportunity' of being a hub leader.
"With my love for basketball and helping others, I knew it was a no brainer," he said. "Though wheelchair basketball is different to basketball; you have to have a lot of upper body strength - which I don't have."
For Sam, he says he's enjoyed the challenges of learning a new sport and helping others "I do love seeing the joy on others' faces when they compete in activities, a smile makes a big difference to a lot of people no matter how their day is, and that's all that matters"
With the Cowra Wheelchair Basketball Club now firmly established, there is a renewed sense of excitement, players of all abilities can come together to embrace the sport and have fun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.