Wine lovers gather for social event of the year

A global network outage couldn't stop the social event of the year, the Cowra Wine Show public tasting. Master winemakers from across the country shared their secrets on what makes a most excellent tipple.
Staff were on hand from Cowra Wine Society to take guests through the differences between winning Chardonnay, malbec, rosé and pino gris, with friendly advice on more exotic varietals.
The showground staff, along with food provided by The Shared Table kept guests fed while sampling the award winning wines from the region and across Australia.
