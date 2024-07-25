Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wine lovers gather for social event of the year

DR
By Dan Ryan
July 25 2024 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A global network outage couldn't stop the social event of the year, the Cowra Wine Show public tasting. Master winemakers from across the country shared their secrets on what makes a most excellent tipple.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.