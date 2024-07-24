Macpherson secure win at veterans

The Cowra Golf Club events on Thursday, 18 July 2024 were well supported with entrants, the Veterans had 38 starters to play their nine hole stableford competition which commenced from the first tee, the majority who went on to play the other 9 Holes as entrants in the Pro Comp 18 Hole event swelling that event entrants to 43.
Congratulations go to Jefferey Macpherson who produced an impressive 9 Hole score of 20 Stableford Points, closely followed by John Jensen and Mark Edwards who both had 19 points with their order of merit decided on a count back.
There were nine prize winners who are listed, with their stableford scores and the Veteran's 18 hole Handicap they played off:
20 Jefferey Macpherson (11).
19 John Jensen (11).
19 Marc Edwards (19).
18 Nicky Basson (+2).
18 John Herrett (20).
18 Marc Hinderager (18).
17 Steven Johnstone (4).
17 Alan Luff (32).
16 Brad Bunk (31)*.
These prize winners will have their Veterans 18 hole handicap reduced by three, the other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford event, which is open to all ages, is run conjointly with the Veteran events, with all players using their Golflink handicaps.
From a field of 43 entrants Craig Jeffries played an impressive 18 holes scoring 41 stableford points, 2 points clear of next three players with 39 points who took out prizes, with the order of merit decided on count backs.
The prize winners were: 1st Craig Jeffries 41 2nd Robert Oliver 39. 3rd Marc Hinderager 39. 4th Marc Edwards 39.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Donny Sproh 38, Dean Murray 36, Steven Johnstone 35, Joel Conron 34, Mark Rush 34, John Jensen 34, Clive Wilson 34, John Holmes 34.
Nearest pin results: Hole 7: Sponsored by Perfect Golf: Craig Jeffries - 120cm Hole 14: Sponsored by Jamie Judd: Elwyn Ward - 276cm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.