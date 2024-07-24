Cowra Guardian
Macpherson secure win at veterans

By Lester Black
July 24 2024 - 1:26pm
One of the nine prize winners, Nicky Basson at Cowra Veterans Golf. File image.
The Cowra Golf Club events on Thursday, 18 July 2024 were well supported with entrants, the Veterans had 38 starters to play their nine hole stableford competition which commenced from the first tee, the majority who went on to play the other 9 Holes as entrants in the Pro Comp 18 Hole event swelling that event entrants to 43.

