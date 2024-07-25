Cowra Blues outgun the Bathurst Bushrangers

With an undefeated streak and only four games left to play, the Cowra Blues are set to dominate the 2024 AFL Central West season.
Their resilience was on full display during Saturday's game against the Bathurst Bushrangers, with a final score of 69-37.
Currently sitting first on the ladder with 44 points, the Blues are 16 points ahead of the second-placed Orange Tigers.
The game also marked a significant milestone for the club as they celebrated Jack Stott's 250th game with the Cowra Blues.
Stott's contribution to the team has been invaluable, and his milestone was celebrated with a hard-fought victory.
Cowra Blues co-coach and player, Blair Holgate, shared his thoughts on the game, saying" the game on the weekend was very tough for us".
"It was back and forth. They took an early lead from us, they kicked the first two goals and then they ended up kicking another two to have a 15-point lead in the second quarter," he said.
Holgate continued, "going into the third quarter, we ended up kicking the first three and then ended up running away with it in the last quarter".
"It was definitely one of the toughest games of the season. We always have a battle with Bathurst."
Reflecting on the team's strength, Holgate added, "we don't wake up till the second half and we always give them a 15-point lead".
"It was just a really tough game. Everyone worked really hard and it was a great team effort," he said.
"It's a big highlight to see that when we're down we can come back, we don't put our heads down and lose the plot, we fight and come back to take the win."
With their undefeated streak and strong team dynamics, the Cowra Blues are in an excellent position to secure the minor premiership in the 2024 AFL Central West season.
Remaining games of the 2024 AFL Central West Season:
