Celebrating local council

NSW Local Government Week offers residents a chance to acknowledge and appreciate the essential contributions of local governments and their role in enriching residents' lives and nurturing vibrant communities.
From core responsibilities such as providing infrastructure and waste management to advocating for community health and well being the Council plays a crucial part in driving regional development.
Mayor Ruth Fagan said "I am immensely proud of our Council's steadfast commitment and tireless efforts to address the diverse needs of our community. Together, we are building infrastructure and making every effort to listen to our residents to create better outcomes ."
"Local Government Week allows the community to glimpse our contributions, our staff and our purpose so they better understand what we do as a Council to improve the lives of our residents."
Council's major community projects such as the Billimari pipeline, pumping water to Cowra in times of drought, an upgrade to the Cowra Netball Courts and a major upgrade to the Cowra Civic Centre which now includes a hearing aid loop, automatic doors, retractable raked seating and new carpet are only a few of the Counci projects nearing completion.
"The projects undertaken so far this year, with the support of the NSW Government, show the commitment Cowra Council has to shape the future of our community," Cr Fagan said.
Local Government week is a time to appreciate all that has been achieved and invite the community to connect, contribute and celebrate with Council.
