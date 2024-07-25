Cowra Guardian
Celebrating local council

July 25 2024 - 10:09am
I am immensely proud of our Council's steadfast commitment and tireless efforts to address the diverse needs of our community. Together, we are building infrastructure and making every effort to listen to our residents to create better outcomes .

- Mayor Ruth Fagan
Councillors Cheryl Downing, Judi Smith, Paul Smith, Peter Wright,(fr) Ruth Fagan, Erin Watt, Bill West, Nicki Kiss, Sharon D'Elboux.
NSW Local Government Week offers residents a chance to acknowledge and appreciate the essential contributions of local governments and their role in enriching residents' lives and nurturing vibrant communities.

