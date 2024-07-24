Bank takes part in pyjama day

Staff at Cowra;s Commonwealth Bank had shown their support for The Pyjama Foundation by attending work in their PJs.
The foundation offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care, providing assistance with reading, writing and building self-confidence.
The branch is selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout July and August.
Stacey Smith, Cowra Branch Manager, said: "While it can feel a little strange staying in our PJs during a work day, we're delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care. We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation".
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 46,000 Australian children are currently living in foster care. The Pyjama Foundation's tailored Love of Learning program aims to provide children in care with the opportunity to change the direction of their lives through learning, life skills, and confidence.
Bronwyn Sheehan OAM, Founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation, said: "Our program provides children in care with mentors who show these kids they are loved, cared for and can achieve anything they put their minds to.
"We know our program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids.
"When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life 20 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact it could have.
"Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives," she said.
