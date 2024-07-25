Riding for Disabled, highlight at CWA

Cowra Evening CWA Branch member, Anne Jeffery introduced two guests from the local Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group, also known as Riding Develops Ability, senior coach, Joy Webster and president, David Hawkins to our July meeting.
After showing a video about RDA generally, Joy related some history about riding as therapy.
The association begun in 1956 after the Helsinki Olympics and started in Australia in 1964.
Today there are 24 centres,1000 riders and hundreds of volunteers.
The Cowra branch started in 1993 and is based in Showground Road.
Learning to ride has countless therapeutic and recreational benefits for every type of disability. School groups are allotted a semester of 40-minute sessions with 6 children in each group.
Games like Stop/Go, Flags and Mug Shuffle, are taught in each session.
The horse is led by a volunteer. Any disabled person outside the school system can also enrol in a course.
The branch bears the entire cost of maintaining the horses.
The only cost to the rider is $100 for insurance cover.
A lot of preparation and paperwork is involved with getting each rider ready beforehand.
Every rider is fitted with free boots and helmet. Joy showed us photos of some of the local kids on the horses and related a few heartwarming stories.
Dave Hawkins spoke about fundraising activities and urged people to support their Op Shop in Kendal Street.
Cheryl McAlister recalled her time teaching at Cowra High and the positive impact of riding lessons on the students that did the programme with RDA.
She thanked Joy and Dave for their presentations with gifts of appreciation.
Graham Apthorpe, Chair of the Cowra Breakout 80 th Anniversary Committee, spoke about events planned for the Breakout Society's 80th Anniversary Commemoration on August 4 and 5.
The Cowra Remembers 1940's Dance Retrospective at Club Cowra is sure to be a fun night. See anniversary@cowrabreakout.au for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.