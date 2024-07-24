Arts scholarship winners announced

The Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society is delighted to announce that two exceptional students, Elliott Bennett and Laura Bennett, have been awarded the esteemed Colleen and Craig Johnston Performing Arts Memorial Scholarship.
This scholarship honours their outstanding achievements in the performing arts, as well as their dedication and commitment to their craft.
Elliott Bennett, 18, a year 12 student at St Raphael's Catholic School, has excelled in lead roles in local musical theatre performances and earned a CAT award nomination in 2023.
Demonstrating a deep passion for the arts, Elliott plans to further his studies in dance and the performing arts, with the ambition to become a professional screen and theatre actor.
Laura Bennett, 15, also a student at St Raphael's Catholic School, has been actively involved in playing the violin in various school activities, as well as singing, dancing, and participating in bands at Eisteddfods over the years.
"She has earned recognition for her exceptional skills and dedication.
Laura aims to become a proficient violinist and dancer in the future.
The Colleen and Craig Johnston Performing Arts Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of Colleen and Craig Johnston, supports promising students who exhibit excellence and passion in the performing arts. Elliott and Laura will split the $1500 scholarship money to assist with their educational and artistic endeavours.
