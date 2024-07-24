Big win over Tigers

The Cowra Magpies, one of the 'rookie' teams in the 2024 Woodbridge Cup this season, are on the verge of securing the minor premiership.
In their debut season, the Magpies have dominated the competition, maintaining an undefeated record that has set them apart as fierce competitors on the field.
With the score being 48-4 at full time at their last home game of the minor premiership, a very physical Oberon Tigers side saw a solid defensive side from the Magpies.
Coach Phil Ingram shared his thoughts on the team's performance and upcoming challenges, saying, "the game was really good on Sunday, we controlled it really well and defended really strong against them".
"They had a few chances to crack our line but they only did it once and that was at about 10 minutes to go in the game, which was really pleasing."
Ingram praised the team's effort, saying "it's a credit to our boys with really focusing on our defense and controlling the ball, and I think we did that a lot better than them".
Fullback Morea Phillip stood tall for the team, scoring five tries in the game.
"Our fullback Morea Phillip, he played really well, he was doing some really good carry back and linking really well at the backline on some of our sweeping plays," Ingram said.
"Ricky Whitton once again really controlled the game and led the boys around and got them to where they needed to be and we were able to control it really well with his kicking game."
Despite their strong performance, the team faced some setbacks, losing two of their top forwards in the game.
The team celebrated their Indigenous Heritage Day on Sunday as well, donning jerseys designed by halfback Ricky Whitton.
"Ricky had his hand in the jersey design and it was an honour for him to design one of the indigenous jerseys for his hometown".
"We had a smoking ceremony when we came out of the sheds."
"It was a day about being together as one and playing really strong and well for the Magpies."
The Magpies are set to face the Peak Hill Roosters on Saturday, July 27, at Lindner Oval.
Looking ahead, Ingram emphasised the importance of the upcoming game, saying, "Peak Hill is going to be a really tough game on Saturday, they've got a bit to play for. They're playing to get into the top four and we're playing to get the minor premiership".
As the season progresses towards the semi-finals, Ingram remains focused on the Magpies
"The teams are going to try and knock us off like they have been all year. We're going to have to stand our ground and come back with a bit of fire ourselves."
"It's going to be a different ball game once the semis start."
