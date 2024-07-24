Defibs from Daffy

Cowra's Melissa Prescott, the driving force behind the popular video series Daffy's Wise Words, has again made a significant contribution to the Cowra community.
Using the proceeds from the sale of Daffy's Wise Words stubby holders and lapel pins, Ms Prescott has donated $4,000 to Neuroblastoma Australia and provided four defibrillators for public access in Cowra.
"We have purchased four defibrillators for the town," she said.
"Sam Sculthorpe, who owns the business First Aid Awareness and Training near the NAB branch, is organising the distribution."
The defibrillators are strategically placed around Cowra for maximum accessibility.
Three of the four have been accepted by the community.
"For Cowra residents, we have one that is going out to the caravan park on Sydney Road because there isn't one on that side of town," Ms Prescott said.
"Another one is going to Cowra Public School.
"They have one, but it's a bit old. Sam believes that getting replacement parts will be a bit hard and might be out of production, so it was better to replace their defibrillator," she said.
Ms Prescott continues, "the other place is the childcare centre in Comerford Street, Nurture One".
"All three of those will be accessible to the public, so you can use them if you live around that area.
"I wanted to make this so that the members of the public can get it 24/7," she said.
If you need to access a defibrillator, visit the Heart of the Nation website or scan the QR code to find publicly accessible registered defibrillators in the Cowra community.
In addition to providing defibrillators, Ms Prescott has made a donation to Neuroblastoma Australia.
"We donated $4,000 to Neuroblastoma Kids Cancer research," she said.
"We had a fundraising event here in Cowra recently, two of my dearest friends, mother and daughter, organised this fundraiser.
"I couldn't think of anything better than to donate money to that cause.
"I'm sure that we are blessed as parents, those who have been lucky enough to have raised kids that have never had anything like that.
"Any kind of money for kids' cancer research is valuable, and I know that Nan (Daffy) would have wanted it to go there," Ms Prescott said.
If anyone has any queries or issues, please contact Sam Sculthorpe on firstaidawarenessandtraining@outlook.com
