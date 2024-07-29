Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Why build the camp here?

July 30 2024 - 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A guard on duty at the camp. Photo Australian War Memorial.
A guard on duty at the camp. Photo Australian War Memorial.

The establishment of a Prisoner of War (POW) camp at Cowra during World War II, was a significant event in Australian history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.