A journey of peace and remembrance

The Cowra community and visitors are warmly invited to participate in the Lantern Parade, a poignant event symbolising hope, peace, and remembrance during Cowra's 2024 Cowra Breakout Anniversary commemorations.
The parade will commence at the carpark of the Cowra Japanese Garden and make its way to the Cowra POW Campsite.
Leading the parade will be a giant crane, a powerful symbol of hope and peace, followed by 239 lanterns, each representing a life lost during the Cowra Breakout.
This heartfelt tribute will culminate with the placement of the crane and lanterns in front of the Peace Panels at the Cowra POW Campsite, where they will remain until the 1.30am event.
Community members and visitors are encouraged to join this meaningful Peace Parade. To participate and register for a lantern, please contact Roslyn Ryan at ryansclan@bigpond.com.
This event offers a unique opportunity to come together in remembrance and reflection, honouring those who lost their lives and reaffirming our commitment to peace.
For more information please contact Mrs Roz Ryan at ryansclan@bigpond.com 0421 604 861.
