Commemorating 80 years

As we approach the 80th Anniversary of the Cowra Breakout, we reflect on a history marked by tragedy and transformed into a testament of enduring friendship between nations.
This year, we invite you to join us in commemorating this significant milestone and to celebrate the unity and reconciliation that has emerged from the crucible of war.
In 1994, I had the honour of chairing the 50th Anniversary of the Cowra Breakout.
It was during this pivotal event that I witnessed a historic gathering of Japanese and Australian soldiers who had once faced each other as adversaries in New Guinea.
This momentous occasion was graced by the presence of the National President of the Returned and Services League, Major General "Digger" James.
Shortly afterwards, he initiated profound movements towards reconciliation between our nations, setting the stage for a journey of healing and unity.
Serving as Chair for the 50th, 75th, and now the 80th Anniversary, I have embarked on a three-decade journey alongside many dedicated individuals committed to fostering unity between Cowra and Japan, and indeed, between Australia and Japan.
The Cowra Breakout, a tragic event where cultures clashed and enemies met in battle on Australian soil, has given rise to an enduring friendship grounded in simplicity, depth, and truth-a bond that surpasses imagination.
The 80th Anniversary serves as an occasion for remembrance and reaffirmation of the deep and abiding connection between our nations. It is a time to honour the past, acknowledge the journey of reconciliation, and look forward to a future built on mutual respect and friendship.
An invitation is extended to you to join us in this significant commemoration.
Let us remember, reflect and reaffirm the bonds that unite us.
Graham Apthorpe
Chair, Cowra Breakout 80th Anniversary Committee
