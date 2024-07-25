The road to reconciliation

In 1948, under President Ab Oliver, the Cowra RSL Sub-Branch made a remarkable decision to care for the graves of Japanese soldiers who died in the 1944 Cowra Breakout.
Moved by the well-maintained graves of Australian soldiers in the Middle East during WWI, he vowed to contribute positively if he survived the war. Upon returning to Cowra, he became RSL Sub-Branch president in 1948 and proposed maintaining the local Australian War Cemetery, including the neglected Japanese graves.
Alf Cowley another RSL member, noted the deplorable state of the Japanese graves. Despite initial dissent, the RSL decided to clean up the precinct. Fellow member Keith Telfer supported Ab's compassionate approach, stressing that ordinary Japanese people should not bear wartime blame.
In 1955, as president, Keith Telfer received a request from the Japanese Embassy about the graves. He and his wife persuaded Ambassador Suzuki to visit and see the RSL's efforts. In 1957, President Cyril Treasure met with Suzuki, who recommended relocating all Japanese WWII remains in Australia to Cowra. The Japanese Embassy conducted a survey, and in 1959, Commonwealth War Graves confirmed the establishment of an expanded war cemetery next to the Australian War Cemetery in Cowra.
Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Yura, the new cemetery was dedicated to the remains of all Japanese who died in Australia during WWII.
Cowra became a symbol of reconciliation, culminating in the cemetery's official opening on November 22, 1964.
