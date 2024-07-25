The road to reconciliation

In 1955, as president, Keith Telfer received a request from the Japanese Embassy about the graves. He and his wife persuaded Ambassador Suzuki to visit and see the RSL's efforts. In 1957, President Cyril Treasure met with Suzuki, who recommended relocating all Japanese WWII remains in Australia to Cowra. The Japanese Embassy conducted a survey, and in 1959, Commonwealth War Graves confirmed the establishment of an expanded war cemetery next to the Australian War Cemetery in Cowra.