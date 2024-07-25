Paraders among best

Canowindra's Jack Smyth, Florence McDonald and Marcus Wythes are part of the future of Australian beef industry.
All three were among the shining lights of the industry to receive awards at the 2024 Harris Farm Markets National Hereford Youth Expo earlier this month.
Sixteen-year-old Smyth added to his growing list of accolades by being named recipient of the Intermediate Champion parader's title at Expo.
Held at Cootamundra Showground from Thursday to Sunday, July 11 to 14, 2024 the Expo is designed to give young people the opportunity to build their knowledge and understanding of the beef industry, in a safe and welcoming environment.
Activities held at the Expo targeted all age groups and experience levels, with demonstrations ranging from halter making and knot tying to practical demonstrations on feed milling and nutrient conversions.
A strong focus was placed on ensuring that the demonstrations were age appropriate, and that practical skills and knowledge were able le to be taken away from the event.
The demonstrations were age appropriate- Herefords Australia Youth
Earlier this year Jack finished second in a Beef Cattle Paraders' section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show competing in the 13 to 19 year old section.
His good mate, Canowindra's Marcus Wythes, was winner of the Royal Easter title.
At Cootamundra Marcus was named reserve champion intermediate parader.
Jack is the son of Graeme and Jess Smyth. Marcus is the son of Oliver and Cassandra Wythes.
Marcus attends Scots All Saints College in Bathurst while Jack attends Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes.
Canowindra's Florence McDonald also met with success at the Expo, as the leader of the Intermediate Champion female, Rayleigh Queenie U121.
Florence is the daughter of Ellen Downes and Stuart McDonald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.