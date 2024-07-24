Cowra Guardian
Final design revealed for hospital project

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 25 2024 - 8:54am
The design finalisation for the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital has been completed, and the latest plans are now available for public viewing.

