Final design revealed for hospital project

The design finalisation for the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital has been completed, and the latest plans are now available for public viewing.
The project has entered the construction phase, marked by the official sod-turning back in February 2024.
A representative from the NSW Government highlighted the community's vital role in shaping the hospital's design, saying, "feedback from staff and the community has been integral through the planning and design of the project, including the hospital's two-level design, improved access for patients and visitors, onsite parking, new landscaped areas, and enhanced access to district views from the hospital".
The design process also included significant input from the local Aboriginal community, resulting in the addition of a cultural room near the new main entrance, providing direct access to an adjoining outdoor space.
The main works contractor, Richard Crookes Constructions, has released tenders for 10n local trades, including brick/block laying, carpentry, epoxy floors, waterproofing, signage, tiling, final cleaning, landscaping, fencing, and demolition.
Local trades interested in these opportunities are encouraged to email EOI.Cowra@richardcrookes.com.au for more information.
Health Infrastructure is dedicated to creating new job opportunities for the community and supporting local trades throughout the redevelopment.
Currently, piling work is underway to set the structural foundation for the concrete slabs to be poured later this year.
This phase involves some temporary changes to traffic, but all activities prioritize the health and safety of the local community.
For updates on temporary impacts, residents can access Works Notifications and Fact Sheets on the project website.
The community is urged to follow traffic controllers' directions and road signage at all times for safety.
In the coming months, the project will invite Expressions of Interest from local artists to contribute to the art and culture of the new Cowra Hospital.
These opportunities will be promoted within the local community.
Interested artists can register their interest by contacting the project team via email at HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au.
The project team is also available to provide updates to community groups.
To learn more or to view the internal site plans for the new Cowra Hospital, please visit the project website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.