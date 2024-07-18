Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cowra's wheelchair basketball club launch Monday

July 19 2024 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra's wheelchair basketball club launch Monday
Cowra's wheelchair basketball club launch Monday

Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT will launch the Cowra Wheelchair Basketball Club on Monday, July 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.