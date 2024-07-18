Cowra's wheelchair basketball club launch Monday

Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT will launch the Cowra Wheelchair Basketball Club on Monday, July 22.
The club is running wheelchair basketball weekly training sessions at the Cowra High School stadium on Monday afternoons, lead by Samuel Haeata.
Monday's launch will be held between 4pm and 5.30pm.
With the support of NSW Regional Government Grant, Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT is able to change the lives of people with a disability through participation in sport.
Five regional wheelchair basketball hubs are being formed or have been formed in Orange, Goulburn, Cowra, Parkes and Port Macquarie.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan as well as other Cowra councillors and community members have been invited to attend.
