Kurtz gains silver medal in titles

Cowra's Brady Kurtz and Appin's Jack Holder finished second in the 2024 Speedway of Nations held in Manchester.
They were narrowly beaten by the home team, Great Britain.
Great Britain won the Semi Final against Sweden, which set up a final race against Australia.
In the Grand Final, Holder and Kurtz were briefly in second and third place, which would have been enough for an Australian win.
However, Great Britain managed to pass both Holder and Kurtz and secure victory.
Earlier, Australia advanced to the final by defeating Poland in a dramatic heat 21, where Kurtz made a bold move around Polish rider Bartosz Zmarzlik.
Great Britain then won a race-off against Sweden to qualify for the final and ultimately won in front of their home crowd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.