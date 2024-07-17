Every bottle has a story to tell - judging gets underway at Cowra Wine Show

As Chief Judge at the Cowra Wine Show, Toni Paterson (pictured) arrives with a wealth of experience.
As a 'Master of Wine' Paterson's title is earned by passing a rigorous exam which since its inception, only 500 have passed.
Paterson and a team of judges are this week judging wines for quality and profile. Many entries are made not for awards, but to have the trained palates of a team of judges help them hone their craft.
"The value to a winery is twofold, one it allows you to place yourself in quality against your peers. You can see if your techniques are good or not," says Paterson "secondly there's the commercial value - if a producer wins a medal it definitely drives sales."
Australian winemakers have, in recent years, competed with weather, logistical costs, and political fallout causing a tariff on Australian wine exports, which has only just been lifted. With tensions easing, Ms Paterson says it's still too early to read.
"It'll take a long time before Australian wine makers rebalance their sheets with stocks and sales. It's exciting because that avenue - that was so important to Australia - is open again. But the positive impact won't be felt for some time."
Domestically, she says the industry is at its best, and is growing in sophistication.
"Basically Australia makes the best wine it's ever made," she said.
"From a quality point of view, I think our industry has never been better, we have such expertise and confidence now to break the rules a little bit."
With industry leaders leaning into a more diverse range of varietals and consumers responding with increasingly mature tastes, the Cowra Wine Show offers makers - and patrons - the chance to enjoy winning drops, with the years of experience backing the judgements well before doors open to the public on Saturday.
Regardless of her expertise, Ms Paterson said she believes that the title 'master of wine' can be a trap, and that she enjoys the process of constantly learning in an always adapting industry.
"I found when I passed the test [for MW] there was a weight, because there is the expectation you'd know everything about wine. But I don't - because there's billions of litres of wine produced in the world by hundreds of thousands of producers and no, I don't know what they all taste like."
"I like the fact I don't know everything about wine. There's a great wine writer named Campbell Mattinson and he said to me that he just looks at a bottle of wine before he opens it and says 'I wonder what stories you have in you, what are you going to teach me' and I love that philosophy - because it's true."
With thousands of different wines presented, classed by several variables between varietal, region and vintage - the team has the work of their finely honed palates before them - with Toni's final advice to newcomers and experienced patrons alike being an invitation:
"You don't really know what you'll find in that bottle. I find the assessment and enjoyment of wine is sort of a two way thing, the wine tells you things but you have to give yourself to the wine. But you have to open your mind and your palate, you have to put that wine in the right environment to unravel its beauty," Ms Paterson said.
