Cowra Blues stay undefeated

The Cowra Blues braved cold and wet conditions to secure a resounding 88-0 win against the Orange Tigers in Orange.
Blair Holgate, co-coach and player, praised the team's performance, saying, "it was a really positive game".
"Last weekend was just a really great team effort and it was a really good game," he said.
Despite the weather, the Blues' determination shone through.
"It was an all-round tough team effort in the wet conditions," Holgate said.
The return of Frank Bright to the team bolstered their midfield play. Holgate highlighted standout performances, particularly in the midfield and backline.
"John Terry, Frank Bright, Chris Day, and Jason Kelly in the midfield all worked really hard and our backline was really strong once again, as it usually is," he said.
"Working as a team was a big highlight, the leads, and everyone working hard for each other," Holgate said.
Looking ahead to their match against the Bushrangers this weekend, Holgate expressed confidence, saying, "the Bushrangers are very tough, they're a very young team".
"We're expecting to have a lot of run, but otherwise with our numbers and skill all around the ground, I think we will get over the top of them fairly easy," he said.
The Blues will kick off against Bathurst Bushrangers at home on Geoff Day Oval, with the senior men's game kicking off at 11am.
