'Scrappy' win for Magpies

The Cowra Magpies secured another win this time against the Blayney Bears, with a final score of 38-10 at King George Oval.
The win was the second for the Magpies against Blayney after they defeated the Bears 42-4 in the Woodbridge Cup's opening game.
The Magpies and Bears have a long-standing rivalry, having competed against each other for years in the Group 10 competition before both teams joined the Woodbridge Cup this season.
Cowra coach Phil Ingram commented on the challenging conditions of the game, saying, "it was a scrappy kind of win, but we got the win anyway".
"It was a very cold and miserable day over there in Blayney.
"It took us a bit to get going on the field, but once we were able to get going and complete our sets, we came home with the win."
Ingram acknowledged the tough competition from Blayney in addition to the difficult weather conditions.
"This time around facing Blayney it was a little bit tougher. The conditions made it hard, it was really tight in the first half," he said.
"The boys were definitely feeling the cold."
Despite the obstacles, several players stood out.
"Blake Duncombe and Chris Miller were really strong for us, taking really strong runs in the mud," Ingram said.
"Jake Slattery was really strong with his defence, he's always hard to handle for our opponents."
Luke Kinsey also made significant contributions, scoring three tries.
"Everyone who played really put their hands up, it was just really hard going in that first half."
A highlight of the game was seeing several players cross for their first tries of the season.
"Kyle Kemp was able to crash over and get his first try," Ingram said.
"Jake Slattery was also able to get his first try of the season."
Looking ahead, the Magpies are preparing for their final home game of the regular season against the Oberon Tigers.
"It was a tough game with Oberon earlier this year, we were lucky to come away with a draw," Ingram said.
"We've both got big things that we want to play for. Oberon is playing to stay in the top eight and we're playing to make sure we keep our goal of winning at every home game and to stay on the top of the ladder."
Ingram emphasised the importance of community support in the upcoming rounds.
"Hopefully the community can get over to the oval and support us at our last home game," he said.
"If we keep traveling the way we have been, we should get a semi game or two at home."
This weekend, the Cowra Magpies will face off against the Oberon Tigers for the second time in the minor premiership, League Tag kicks off at 12.40pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.