'Scrappy' win for Magpies

Cara Kemp
Cara Kemp
July 18 2024 - 8:25am
Kyle Kemp avoided the 2024 "nudie run" with his try of the season against the Blayney Bears in last weekend's game.
The Cowra Magpies secured another win this time against the Blayney Bears, with a final score of 38-10 at King George Oval.

