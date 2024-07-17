First rose planted at new memorial site

The first rose marking the service of a former Cowra Hospital staff member has been planted at the new site of the Cowra Memorial Rose Garden.
The garden was relocated to Cowra Cemetery last year due the construction of the new hospital.
Health Infrastructure and Western NSW Local Health District worked with the Cowra Hospital Memorial Rose Garden Committee and Cowra Council to relocate and preserve the garden's historic roses and plaques. ahead of work to progress the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital redevelopment.
The first rose planting at the new site took place on Saturday, July 13 with a rose planted for the late Registered Nurse Dawn McKay, mother of Geoff McKay and Joanne Comerford.
The original memorial garden was established in 2008.
Pictured at the new site is Geoffrey McKay, Jones, Lily and Joanne Comerford, Maureen Manson, Robyn Edgar, Phil Comerford, Doreen Trevena, Beryl Imber, Carole Doyle, Wally Webb, Lorna McVicar, Deidre Cartwright and Dr Peter Davidson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.