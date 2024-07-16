Village speed limits changed

The 100km/hr speed limit on Sheet of Bark Road to be reduced to 80km/hr from 65 metres north of North Street to Mid Western Highway.

The 100km/hr speed limit on Purcell Drive to be reduced to 80km/hr from 640 metres north of North Street to the Mid Western Highway.

The 100km/hr speed limit on Reg Hailstone Way to be reduced to 80km/hr from 465 metres south of Goodacre Drive to 1435 metres south of Goodacre Drive.