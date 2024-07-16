Village speed limits changed

Transport for NSW has changed the speed limit on a number of roads around Woodstock.
The changes come after Transport for NSW conducted speed zone reviews of Sheet of Bark Road, Purcell Drive, Reg Hailstone Way and Goodacre Drive at the request of Cowra Council.
Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director West Damien Pfeiffer said the review assessed a number of factors including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes.
The reviews recommended the following changes which have received Cowra Council and police support:
The new speed limits came into affect on Monday and new signage will be installed to advise motors and pedestrians of the changes.
"Cowra Shire Council requested a speed zone review on four roads around Woodstock following correspondence from the Woodstock Progress Association saying the existing 80km/hr speed zones needed to be extended due to new development and road alignment on the four roads," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"They were also concerned for the safety of a large number of community members who ride horses within what is currently a 100km/hr speed limit area," he said.
