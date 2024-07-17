Councillors take part in National General Assembly

On July 3, Cowra Shire councillors Erin Watt and Nikki Kiss, along with Mayor Ruth Fagan, attended the Australian Local Government Association's 2024 National General Assembly (NGA) in Canberra.
As part of the assembly they had the opportunity to meet the new Governor-General, Sam Mostyn.
The theme of this year's NGA was "Building Community Trust," emphasising the crucial role trust plays in democracy and its institutions.
The conference featured various high-profile speakers discussing the creation and nurturing of trust.
"It's where representatives from every council in the country come together to decide the policy positions of that group," Councillor Erin Watt said.
Councillors heard from the Hon. Kristy McBain, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government & Territories, and Shadow Minister Hon. Darren Chester MP.
Presentations covered important topics such as roads and transport, national housing and community structure, energy transition, and disaster resilience and recovery.
"The biggest thing that they're lobbying for is an increase of the Federal cap to come to council but we also got to see what other councils are doing," Cr Watt said.
A significant part of the event was a reverse seminar where councils across the country provided direct feedback to government agencies about disaster support.
"The most impactful part for me was attending a reverse seminar where councils across the country got to give the government agencies who provide support to councils during disasters direct feedback on what isn't working," Cr Watt said.
She shared her experience with Cowra's flooding in 2022, highlighting issues such as the lack of communication and the need for immediate ground support.
"I was able to give feedback about Cowra's flooding in 2022, in particular about the lack of communication, the need for support on the ground immediately after, and needing to better manage Wyangala levels or implement better infrastructure to reduce the impacts on downstream areas like Gooloogong and Forbes."
Another highlight was the discussion on young people engaging in council activities.
"We saw different providers for councils. The one I found the most interesting was young people engaging in council, run by an organisation that runs a young mayors program where a mayor gets elected between the ages of 11 and 17 and they get given an amount of money to run local activities," Cr Watt said.
She emphasised the importance of involving youth in decision-making processes, saying, "this is a genuine way to engage young people and give them some ownership over the decisions we're making in council".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.